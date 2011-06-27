Used 1998 Toyota Tercel Consumer Reviews
More reliable than any friend
I have this beauty for 5 years now and bought it with 140KM as a second car/ winter car, I drive it daily to construction job and my only car for all winter. I had 3 different BMWs during this period and I love this beauty just as much as my 2012 M3, I drove it in winter from Toronto to Grande Prairie in 2.5 days 4000Km and all I did so far after 5 years and 220KM was front brake, timing belt, and 4 new winter tires, I drove the last set of winter tires 4 years for summer and winter and they were still good for one more year.
Wave of the future
This car is awesome. It get around 40mpg, rarely has a problem, and handles great. The design resembles that of BMW or Honda, but without the possiblity of confusing it with another car due to it's unique look. With gas prices hitting $2 a gallon, this car is great for both everyday commuting and long road trips. It's light weight makes up for any lack in horsepower, giving it the great mileage and quick acceleration.
Bring back the Tercel
I love this car! 50 can mpg. 400,000 kms in 8 years. Changed oil every 5000kms and tune up and tires every 100,000. Thats it! Haven't even replaced a light bulb yet! Why would they stop making a car like this? Hell I even pull a tent trailer in the summer! It's bullet proof!
Used 1998 Tercel
My girlfriend and I were shopping for a car and almost leased a new Mazda 3 sport GS. We opted instead for a 1998 Tercel CE metallic black on gray w/ AC. The car came with Blizzak snow tires on 13" rims (1998s came with 14"). The car is in amazing condition, especially inside. The cloth seats show no wear at all after 7 years! I replaced the snow tires with 13" Goodyear Allegras and the ride, handling and road noise all improved. The A/C blows cold (just a bit weak during the 36-37c heat wave). I have owned $55k BMW 3 series among other things and I am VERY impressed with this car. There are no squeaks and rattles!
Tercel is good and slow
Bought the car in '08. Never let me down, all is working, but the seatbelt sensor, and I had to put new brakes on. Never failed to start, and doesn't look like it will. Cheap to fix. Only problem is in the interior. Since it's a small car (I have the 4Dr...not the 2), it's limited in space, and the cup holders are horrible for a Tim Horton's XL coffee. No arm rest.
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1998 Toyota Tercel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019