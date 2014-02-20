Used 1998 Toyota Tercel for Sale Near Me

I have this beauty for 5 years now and bought it with 140KM as a second car/ winter car, I drive it daily to construction job and my only car for all winter. I had 3 different BMWs during this period and I love this beauty just as much as my 2012 M3, I drove it in winter from Toronto to Grande Prairie in 2.5 days 4000Km and all I did so far after 5 years and 220KM was front brake, timing belt, and 4 new winter tires, I drove the last set of winter tires 4 years for summer and winter and they were still good for one more year.

