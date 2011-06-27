Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

Jerky engine W, , 07/30/2018 SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 88 of 89 people found this review helpful Apparently Toyota continues to sell the 2018 Tocoma. knowing there is a computer problem with the fuel system. AFTER buying and bringing it back to the dealer with about 600 miles, to complain about a jerky acceleration and deceleration, was told that there had been several complaints, so Totota was aware of the problem but continues to sell it! After complaining at the dealership and with the Toyota customer service, was told there was a computer program problem and that a service advisory was coming out. sometime this fall (2018)!!! After filing complaints with Toyota and the NC Attorney Generals Consumer Protection Agency, I received a call a week later from the local dealership, stating they had a "remedy", now not this fall. Took it in waited around for the "repair", was told it was ok now. NOT! Still has the same problem, so don't buy a Toyota V6 without driving and check for a rough acceleration! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't buy!! Tim S , 08/13/2018 TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 88 of 90 people found this review helpful Do not buy this truck until Toyota fixes the auto transmission. Bought a new 2018 TRD Offroad in April. From day one had issues with the trans. Really hard shifts for no reason, roar and vibration in 5th gear, and just a full blown slipping feeling while at steady speeds and accelerating. This is the third year for this trans and Toyota is still trying to fix it with software updates. Also the rear drum brakes were out of round and had to be resurfaced, on a new truck! Lets also not forget fit and finish. The gap between the rear bumper and body was noticeably different between the left and right side. Very disappointed in this truck so I sold in July. It was my third new Tacoma and my last until Toyota fixes the transmission and gets control of the quality issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

5 trips to dealer in 5,000 miles John , 06/22/2018 TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 61 of 62 people found this review helpful When I picked up the new Tacoma it pulled to the right and the steering wheel was clocked way low to the left. Took two trips to the dealer to get the alignment fixed. The sill guards all stated to bubble and peel off within the first two months. At 5,000 miles the truck was almost unstoppable. When you pressed on the brake pedal it pulsated and the truck vibrated like it had hit a curb. The rear drums were out of round. Dealer said mos 2018's are like that. Refused to put new drums on, instead turned the original ones. Driving with no one in front of the vehicle and the dash shows "BRAKE" and the buzzer screams. Dealer says false alarms are common. Brakes are still not great. Heater control makes no sense. Turn the knob to heat the floor and it has multiple positions between dash heat and floor heat. Dash vents always have air even if the knob is in the floor position. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1200 miles and disappointed. Douglas , 09/21/2018 SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 61 of 62 people found this review helpful I bought a 2018 Tacoma double cab 2 wheel drive on August 2018. I traded in a nine yr old Tacoma access cab 4 cyl for a down payment. I really liked the stance of this truck and was fun to drive on my test drive. BUT, there are several issues with this truck. Do not ignore the other reviews about transmission downshifting quirks or acceleration issues on open highways. This truck is slow to downshift and will leave you powerless when needed at times. I was merging this a.m. in light traffic, lots of room and it took the truck almost 3 secounds to downshift for acceleration to merge into traffic. A normal traffic merging became very dangerous for me. This has happened several times but in slower traffic and was not a big problem. You will be disappointed in highway driving while accelerating, you will need to put your foot into the peddle just to increase speed a little. Another issue is night driving while raining, not sure why but the way the windshield catches light through the water makes it difficult to see. When test driving this truck, drive for several days before driving. I am now stuck with a truck I don’t trust. 9/24/2019. One year later i have traded in this 2018 tacoma. While taking a loss I now drive a vehicle that I can trust. The only time I might recommend this truck is you are doing alot of offroad travel . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse