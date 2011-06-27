  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Tacoma
5(71%)4(25%)3(1%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.7
118 reviews
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale
List Price Range
$8,930 - $8,999
Used Tacoma for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...24

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

update for 2001 Tacoma xcab 4x4 auto v6 sr5 trd

cst010, 08/24/2012
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

300,056 miles and still going. Exterior and interior starting to show it's age and looking a little rusty and worn. Truck has sat outside it's entire life. Had the frame coated under recall but I did not have the frame rust problems others have reported. Gas milage has gone down. Getting about 15 city and maybe 20 highway. Still no major issues or problems Thought about trading in for 2012 model but I really don't care for the larger size of the new Tacoma's. Hope to get another 100k out of this one.

Report Abuse

230,000 mile report

Dan sanchez, 09/30/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've owned this truck for 6 years. it has 230,000 miles and it still runs great. no big problems just had to change the cat converters. and the struts and rear shocks. kind of a stiff ride but it's a truck. mileage is ok. could be better. i love this truck and would recommend it to anyone.

Report Abuse

Great Truck! True Toyota reliability

Seth, 01/31/2016
4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I still love my truck, even after 15 years! It's had few enough major problems to count on one hand: starter and the valve cover gaskets have been replaced. Other than that, it's just been routine maintenance. Oil/fluid changes, tires, shocks, etc. I would highly recommend a Tacoma to anyone looking for a reliable truck. Edit: Still true! Update 8/2017: Still true! No additional major problems that I didn't cause. I've needed to replace some steering components after hitting a curb sideways in the snow. Everything else is still golden.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2001 Tacoma Long-term review

OKHunter, 05/24/2004
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck new in '01, at a price well below sticker. Added a bed cover, nerf bars, Flowmaster muffler, and most important, a K&N Cold Air Induction kit. The FM and K&N gave it a measurable performance boost. This is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Has been to the shop once for replacement of fender flares, covered under warranty. Spend a considerable amount of time off-road, truck does everything asked of it, which is a lot. Towed a buddy's 24' Crowne ski rig 200 miles when his BMW SUV crapped out, and it pulled like a dream. I'll likely never own another truck, 'cause this one will probably outlast me.

Report Abuse

2001 v6 4x4 extra cab 388k

Gigi, 09/01/2015
2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Best truck ever. Just replaced clutch at 387k.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...24
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale

Related Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles