Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

update for 2001 Tacoma xcab 4x4 auto v6 sr5 trd cst010 , 08/24/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful 300,056 miles and still going. Exterior and interior starting to show it's age and looking a little rusty and worn. Truck has sat outside it's entire life. Had the frame coated under recall but I did not have the frame rust problems others have reported. Gas milage has gone down. Getting about 15 city and maybe 20 highway. Still no major issues or problems Thought about trading in for 2012 model but I really don't care for the larger size of the new Tacoma's. Hope to get another 100k out of this one.

230,000 mile report Dan sanchez , 09/30/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for 6 years. it has 230,000 miles and it still runs great. no big problems just had to change the cat converters. and the struts and rear shocks. kind of a stiff ride but it's a truck. mileage is ok. could be better. i love this truck and would recommend it to anyone.

Great Truck! True Toyota reliability Seth , 01/31/2016 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I still love my truck, even after 15 years! It's had few enough major problems to count on one hand: starter and the valve cover gaskets have been replaced. Other than that, it's just been routine maintenance. Oil/fluid changes, tires, shocks, etc. I would highly recommend a Tacoma to anyone looking for a reliable truck. Edit: Still true! Update 8/2017: Still true! No additional major problems that I didn't cause. I've needed to replace some steering components after hitting a curb sideways in the snow. Everything else is still golden. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2001 Tacoma Long-term review OKHunter , 05/24/2004 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought the truck new in '01, at a price well below sticker. Added a bed cover, nerf bars, Flowmaster muffler, and most important, a K&N Cold Air Induction kit. The FM and K&N gave it a measurable performance boost. This is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Has been to the shop once for replacement of fender flares, covered under warranty. Spend a considerable amount of time off-road, truck does everything asked of it, which is a lot. Towed a buddy's 24' Crowne ski rig 200 miles when his BMW SUV crapped out, and it pulled like a dream. I'll likely never own another truck, 'cause this one will probably outlast me.