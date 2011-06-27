  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG182118
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg19/24 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.326.8/412.8 mi.292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG182118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.186.0 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.2700 lbs.3335 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.4550 lbs.5350 lbs.
Height60.8 in.62.0 in.67.1 in.
Maximum payload2520.0 lbs.1640.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
Research Similar Vehicles