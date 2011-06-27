Used 2002 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

BEST CAR steelerfox , 10/18/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have a 2002 celica gt with original action package. i love this car. i got this car as my first car 3 years ago and i will never get rid of it. this car will remain in my garage even after i get a new car. this car is amazing fun to drive possibly to much fun. it has been extremely reliable and the only problem i have had is an eval check engine light. fortunately i know a mechanic who helped me get that sorted out. this car is gorgeous and people tell me how much they love it all the time. it does very decent for a little car in the snow. i live on lake ontario in NY and we get quite a bit of snow but she has never let me down. the back seat is useless but who cares its not a family car. Report Abuse

Toyota, Please bring this car back qkslvr , 05/13/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 new and have 190,000 miles on it. I just returned from a seven week 9400 mile road trip. My guitar, my golf clubs, my clothes with room for a passenger. This is one of those amazing cars like the old Honda Civic Hatchback that do so many things well. On top of that, this design was over the top for a $20K sports car. I hope you all recall the great commercials implying that the car looked like it was going 60 while standing still. Since Toyota sold nearly as many of these as Mitsubishi did of their Eclipse I still don't understand the move to discontinue it. Let's face it, the MR2 may have been a performer but one could never travel in it with more than a carry-on. Report Abuse

Great MPG at a great price amancheski , 09/30/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had my 02 Celica GT 5speed since February 2013 and have had it on some long trips. Drove it from Upper Michigan to South west colorado and back. Even in the mountains i was maintaining over 30 mpg. While in the mountains at about 32 to 33 once we got to the flats i was between 36 and 37 mpg. For a car that sits so low to the ground and is light it rides very well sometimes I think it rides smother than my lifted Tundra. Haven't been able to really test how well it does in snow to much as winter was winding down when i first got it but I can say that it does handle slippery roads very well. With not having any traction control or abs just make sure you know how to operate thus said. Report Abuse

Great car and fun to drive Keri , 06/19/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have to say I was hesitant about buying this car. I liked the look of the car but the size worried me a bit. I am so glad I bought it. It has been reliable and really fun to drive. It is small and at times, I have had to sit in the back seat and I was cramped. However, I rarely do that. I don't care, the performance, gas mileage, the look, etc. make it well worth it. I love my car. Report Abuse