Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews

4.8
54 reviews
List Price Range
$6,494 - $6,995
Trending topics in reviews

Second Solara

Solara Loving Guy, 10/20/2015
SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
34 of 34 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Solara convertible. I bought a 2008 brand new and got rid of it after a year because I had an itch for a fancier car. Huge mistake. I just bought a used 2008 Solara SLE convertible with only 2,000 miles on it and it is wonderful. It fits my 6'1 frame, drives beautifully and is really the perfect car. It's not a Porsche or BMW or other high performance car. It is a smooth, well-constructed piece of heaven.

All this and a bag of chips

keith, 10/06/2009
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This is my first non BMW car in 10 years. This is also my first Toyota ever. I am very surprised about the quality. Ride is a little noisy but it's a convertible. Other that that I love this car, smooth ride and with the top down it is the most fun car I have ever owned. Fits a family of four comfortably & I am lost without the nav. Besides normal maintenance have not had a problem since the day I rolled it off the lot, and I drive 150 miles a day.

First Convertible

hwangster, 08/29/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Decided to go with Solara for reliablity and comfort. Also CarMax gave me an excellent price for the car and color availability. Friends noticed that I was getting more tan these days. Drives very smooth and silky.

Best Convertible on the Planet!

Robert Bronk, 09/08/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

In white frost this is a real head turner - it really is a Lexus 430 with a Toyota badge. The styling makes a statement - this is one very striking car to drive. With the top down and the boot cover on it draws observers and great comments. The top does have a blind spot and the boot fills the trunk but I can live with those inconveniences. The interior is roomy, all controls are of quality and this is clearly one very premium car. Performance is excellent, the engine is quiet, and the transmission is really seamless. Mileage is 25 MPG - not bad for luxury. What a wonderful ride!

08 Solara SE 4 Hardtop

Rob from Martinsburg, 05/21/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for a great price towards the end of February. It's not the top of the line model but it has the moonroof, 6 disc, and the alarm system. Yes, there is some tranny lag and no, I haven't yet taken it in for the re-flash as I don't think that it will affect it much anyway. I've found that the slow shifts do not occur when the shifter is in manual shift mode & I'm having a blast shifting in manual through town and when merging. Gas MPG has improved @30 MPG combined with 4200 miles which is very acceptable being that my 05 XB gets 33 mpg. The Solara rides very smooth, the front strut tie bar keeps the front end flat and the trunk is huge. Headlights are great & cd display dim.

