  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Camry Solara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,675
See Camry Solara Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,675
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Gold Packageyes
Sport Trim Packageyes
Sport Trim Package w/ Leatheryes
Upgrade Package #1yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,675
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,675
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,675
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyes
Power Cloth Driver's Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,675
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Diamond White Pearl Paintyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length190 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume92.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstream Opalescent
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Gold Dust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,675
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Solara Inventory

Related Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles