Used 2010 Tesla Roadster Consumer Reviews

Amazing Car
Dan, 04/13/2010
The Tesla Roadster is great fun to drive. It has amazing acceleration and efficiency. Sitting at a stop light, the car uses 1 amp of electricity while everyone else is idling. To stop, the regenerative braking kicks in to recharge the batteries. This car causes a complete paradigm shift in the automotive industry.
