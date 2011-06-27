Used 1997 Suzuki Sidekick Consumer Reviews

The little engine that could but Suzuki version firebug2283 , 03/18/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car has been hit in the front and the rear and is still on the road. She has 189,561 miles and she still running like new. We have replaced few minor parts, fuel filter, a fan belt and she still continues to run. She just won't die, she refuses to die. Great gas mileage. 4x4 works excellent and she sure can haul wood. I HAVE thought of replacing her but can't bare to part with her because we know we won't find a better car. She may look like a death trap coming down the road but she sure does run excellent. Never has left us stranded and I doubt she ever will. Report Abuse

I love my Sidekick! Clonecrazy , 07/26/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my Sidekick used - it had been a rental car. I have never had any problems with it, and the only maintenance I've ever done has been oil changes. It has never let me down, and I really enjoy driving it.

sidekicks are great suzukidude , 06/18/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my sidekick some time ago now, i use a lot, has 104k miles on it and has behaved like a champ, i havn't had any problems with it, only reg mantainance(oil, fluids,breaks...) Fuel economy is great, love the big windows and the stylish looks. Its not a very fast car, but hey, thats not what your paying for and it wasnt desinged for high performance.

The Rattletrap That Won't Die goatrancher , 08/17/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful They're gonna have to bury me in this car. I bought it in about 2001 with 60k miles on it for 5k dollars cash. At 90k I changed the timing belt and water pump. Since then I have replaced only a starter, had the brakes done once and just recently replaced the front struts and back shocks. This little beast is NO fun over 55mph. Feels like it's gonna fly into bits. Uphill forget it, unless you're rock crawling. But I can get 3 full sized dairy goats in the back with the seat down and don't have to use my gas hog pickup. It refuses to quit. Most reliable car I've ever owned outside of Hondas. Flawless OD automatic. Swiss watch of a motor. Backbreaker seats. A keeper!