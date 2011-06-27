  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Equator
  4. Used 2012 Suzuki Equator
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Equator
5(80%)4(0%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Equators for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,302 - $8,512
Used Equator for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bang for the Buck

gonetruckin, 09/27/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This a great truck! Although it is a Suzuki, in reality it is a Nissan Frontier but with better looks,emminaties,and standard features. The reviews of this truck are not always fair. Test drive it and you will quickly see why. Gas mileage is that of a truck. But bang for the buck it is the best. I'm glad I picked the Equator, a solid choice.

Report Abuse

love the truck

davis2417, 09/09/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

i just bought the zuk a month ago have 1000 miles on it i agree gas milage is not that great but i am used to driving a civic. i am getting 17.5 mpg an i have the 4.0l v6 it has plenty of power you could ever ask for. got more features for less money over the nissan frontier and it looks better. i get alot of comments on how well it looks. feels like you are driving a full size truck with better fuel milage than the big v8 in those and with the big tires you have plenty of ground clearnce. interior is laid out very well everything is conviently laid out an well planed with plenty of storage. it is a nissan that looks better has better warranty and price.got to take a look if buying a new trk

Report Abuse

LUV MY SUZUKI

lori yaeger, 03/26/2016
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Great truck !!!!!!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Air Conditioner Problems

equatorhater, 04/18/2013
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I am on my second Equator. The first made it to 20,000 miles with no problems. At 20,000 the airconditioner started freaking out. It would have power surges and the fan motor would go from almost off to full power on and off continuously. Took it to the dealer multiple times, they could not fix it. We traded the truck for a 2012 Equator, it has made it to 9325 miles and is doing the exact same thing. I am at my wits end!!!

Report Abuse

Mileage

marvgolf, 01/28/2012
12 of 38 people found this review helpful

Estimated mileage, 17 city, 22 hwy. More like 14 city and 19 hwy. Trying to be very careful with speed and acceleration, does not help. Very unhappy with situation. 1800 miles so far, and no improvement. Would find it very hard to suggest this vehicle to a prospective buyer. My friends v-6 Toyota Tacoma gets better mileage than I do.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Equators for sale

Related Used 2012 Suzuki Equator info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles