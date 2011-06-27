  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2018 smart fortwo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure Features & Specs

More about the 2018 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,800
See fortwo Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG108
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,800
EPA City MPGe124 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe108 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)124/94 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe94 mi.
Combined MPG108
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range58 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle22.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,800
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,800
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,800
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,800
JBL Sound Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Traysyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Smartphone Cradleyes
Center Armrestyes
Height Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matteyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Electric Greenyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orangeyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic Whiteyes
15-Inch 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallicyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Blackyes
Arctic White Grillyes
Powered and Heated Side Mirrorsyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Redyes
Black Grillyes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Autumn Brown Metallic
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Man-Made Black Leather, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,800
All season tiresyes
185/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 62000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See fortwo Inventory

Related Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles