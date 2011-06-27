Used 2015 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews

What a great little car snowyrivers , 05/11/2015 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful After driving Class 8 trucks for over 20 years I wanted something small, fuel efficient and fun. Bought our Smart last fall and have no regrets. I wish these car bloggers had some idea about transmissions, as the Smart tranny is a sweet little gear box. Shifted manually it is as smooth as silk. Let it do things on its own and its not quite up to my standards of a smooth shift, but in the hands of a neophite that has never touched a real stick shift, it will get them from A TO B without grinding the gears or wasting the clutch. Benz got this right. At 2 million miles under my belt juggling big rigs, this little car is sweeeeeet. GREAT LITTLE RIDE. We get 34 city and have seen 60 hwy MPG Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fabulous Car Unbeatably Economical danawanapskana , 10/06/2014 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I took this thing from Schenectady area New York all the way to the coast of Oregon in about 12 days. I took my time on the country roads for long winding miles with hours sometimes between gas stations. It got stares, comments, questions, smiles and even some curious gawking from cute girls and a driver of a brand new Ferrari. It was awesome to drive across country, even up and around the steep Rockies with no barriers from 5000 foot drops and now I find it's even more fun to drive around where I'm living- to the gym or to shop, to get into the bigger city by Interstate and the State highways. It's absolutely wonderful to take through a pretty town with country driving in mind. Marvelous Report Abuse

Very Much Worth It Nick Castillo , 03/04/2018 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It looks small from the outside, but I am able to stretch my legs all the way out in the passenger seat, and I'm 6 foot tall. It's got plenty of get up and go, easy to do 80 on the highway, and is very fuel efficient. They are made by Mercedes, so its a bit loud, and the engines behind you in the rear. If looking for a first car, or just for the pure enjoyment, get a Smart. They are actually very safe. They are built with a safety cell that protects the occupants better than most vehicles. Great, Fun Car Overall! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WE WERE STUPID TO BUY A SMART!!! RB , 09/13/2015 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 30 of 39 people found this review helpful We purchased the Smart fortwo thinking we will save money on gas and save on maintenance as the car is relatively simple compared with today's sophisticated vehicle standard. WRONG! The MPG is okay not comparable to other vehicles in the same or larger size range. The battery which is located under the passenger carpet died twice within the first 8K miles and by the time we accumulated 20K, we had to have the Smart towed to the dealer because it abruptly died in the middle of traffic and would not restart. The BIG SHOCK was the dealer's $15,000.00 estimate of repair... If you're thinking that the engine or transmission failed, you'd be wrong. According to the dealer, whoever replaced the battery the second time failed to properly ensure that a condensation hose that runs from the AC over the top on the battery and through the floor was reconnected properly. The condensation accumulated between the foam under the carpet and the metal floor, and shorted out the transmission module under the driver's seat and wiring harness. The carpet above never got wet so we had no clue this was occurring underneath. After further inspection, it was evident that the hose actually pops off by itself and it was more of a design failure than a battery installation error. Besides, is it SMART german engineering to run an AC condensation line with a pop off break directly over the battery? The $15,000.00 was a joke since you can almost buy a new Smart for that. So we called Mercedes/Smart customer service for assistance and after a one month run-around, they offered nothing! Not even an acknowledgement that they have a design problem even though it's well documented on Smart Blogs. It is no wonder that the Smart Car made it on both Consumer Reports' Worst new cars of 2014 list and Edmunds The 17 Worst Cars You Can Buy. In fact, It's No.1 on Edmunds list with the subcaption "Friends Don't Let Friends Buy These Vehicles" Save your money, don't be so dumb as to buy a Smart! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse