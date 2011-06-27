Used 2014 Scion xD Consumer Reviews

Small Car With Great Versatility Rick Papin , 03/08/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful For my purposes this car is perfect. Occasional back-seat passengers can be accommodating by slight adjustment of the front seats. Normally used for a driver and passenger, this car is perfect. Day to day the cargo space with back seats up accomodates groceries or whatever. In the spring, with seats folded down, it handily loads my mulch, garden soil, plants, etc. I'm very disappointed that this car is no longer manufactured. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What a fun car! Alisa LaVine , 09/30/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my second Scion and I love it more than my 05' XA. It's perfect for a single person or a couple with maybe one child. The acceleration is a surprise considering the size of the engine. While it isn't the smoothest ride, it's perfectly acceptable for a subcompact. The touchscreen, Pioneer stereo is an added bonus as well as it being Bluetooth friendly. The gas mileage is good and the seats are comfortable. Update: I've had my Scion for over 6 months now and I still love it! It is lively getting up to speed on the freeway and fun for urban driving. Too bad Toyota is no longer making Scions. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value