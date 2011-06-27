Used 2014 Scion xD Consumer Reviews
Small Car With Great Versatility
For my purposes this car is perfect. Occasional back-seat passengers can be accommodating by slight adjustment of the front seats. Normally used for a driver and passenger, this car is perfect. Day to day the cargo space with back seats up accomodates groceries or whatever. In the spring, with seats folded down, it handily loads my mulch, garden soil, plants, etc. I'm very disappointed that this car is no longer manufactured.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a fun car!
This is my second Scion and I love it more than my 05' XA. It's perfect for a single person or a couple with maybe one child. The acceleration is a surprise considering the size of the engine. While it isn't the smoothest ride, it's perfectly acceptable for a subcompact. The touchscreen, Pioneer stereo is an added bonus as well as it being Bluetooth friendly. The gas mileage is good and the seats are comfortable. Update: I've had my Scion for over 6 months now and I still love it! It is lively getting up to speed on the freeway and fun for urban driving. Too bad Toyota is no longer making Scions.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Second Time Around Is Just As Good
My 2013 Scion XD was totaled by a driver running a red light. I came out of it with minor injuries. Because I liked the car and was grateful for the safety features that prevented serious injury, I leased a 2014 Scion XD. I am just as happy with this model. It has enough cargo space to handle my regular shopping with no problem. With the seats down, I hit Lowe's all season long for gardening needs: Mulch, potting soil, plants, etc. Meets all of my needs without breaking the bank or crowding out the second car in the garage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
