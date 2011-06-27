Used 2016 Scion tC Consumer Reviews
Great coupe with good features
I bought my 2016 tC in November 2016 and I love it. The car cost a little over $20k and the vehicle comes with some great features at this price point ( push to start button with smart key, 7 inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, amazing stereo, and great torque). I put this car on the road twice and the ride was perfect for going out of town on the highway. The car comes with the same 2.5 L engine as the Camry trims and the cargo space is pretty big for a car this size. Love the push to start button (which is a rare feature on an entry car starting around $20k) and you can lock and unlock the 2016 model with your hand and thumb and never have to take your keys out of your pocket. The car comes with scheduled maintenance for the first 25k miles which is a major plus. The TC is not going to be rebadged as a Toyota and not sure what is going to happen to the residual value but the XB was discontinued last year and they still hold their value pretty well and scion cars are low production so the supply should match the demand in the used market. I plan on keeping it until the odometer clocks 250-300k so resale value isn't a big deal for me. Gas mileage is average but it's still a decent has saver. If you are interested in coupes at an reasonable price but the TC before the conclusion of 2016.
The last Scion
The Scion tC 10.0 is a good car. Not the fastest car out there but the a/t does well to match what power the engine has.
Chaz was beyond great
I came to Charles maund toyota to possibly lease or purchase a car. Not only did i leave with a car but left with a future salesman for my friends and family. You can bet i will be back as well as my family and all my friends. BUY from CHAZZZZZZ
