Used 2009 Scion tC Consumer Reviews

Great Gas Mileage csigrrl47 , 02/04/2015 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this 2009 TC in 2008, brand new, I have had my first set of break put on last year 2014, I'm on my second battery only, the first set of tires that came on it were awful, they didn't align the car right so I chewed up them in less than 30,000 miles, but bridgestone on lasted 60,000 miles plus, have my third set of tires on them they are continentals great tire, the only problem I have is in the last two years my engine light comes on and its because the gas gap is bad I have replaced it twice, for some reason it lets air in or something because I pulls a code from my mechanic easy fix, but annoying. Gets me about 33-34 mpg if I don't run it hard. Rattling starting. Very trusted car. Report Abuse

My first ever car purchase..& I would do it again! Caitlin Martin , 03/22/2016 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Scion tC used in 2013 with about 60k miles on it. Since owning it and now at over 124k miles I have never had to put any money to it besides your typical maintenance; oil changes, wipers, new tires! It literally is like indestructible, it has never given me issues. Even in the snow, I live in northern New Jersey and with just my typical all weather tires, I can get through the snow pretty well with taking my time. This honestly is the best car a young person can buy, I certainly got my moneys worth from it. The only thing I can complain about is the acceleration. It has the sporty look to it but drives more like an economy car, so its a little deceiving. Gas mileage is pretty good. But all in all, a great overall vehicle, VERY RELIABLE! It will be a sad day when I have to let her go to get into something a little bigger, but until that day comes I enjoy having the pleasure to have an awesome car that will do me good in the meantime. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would buy again, oh wait I did. serith , 01/08/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned both a 2006 Scion tC 5-speed, and now currently a 2009 Scion tC 5-speed Release Series 5 TRD model. The 2009 is more refined than its 2006 predecessor. If your're looking for a well rounded, budget-friendly coupe, look no further. However, I can not say the same about the current 2nd generation tC--they are entirely different animals. Pros: - fun to drive - peppy/quick (not fast by any means) - respectable fuel economy (could be better) - relatively small - toyota reliability - aesthetically pleasing - fantastic crash safety rating Cons: - "Boy Racer" stigma. - Top 10 "most expensive to insure" - 160hp from 2.4L is lazy engineering. - Short final drive ratio (hurts mpg) Report Abuse

Should have bought a Civic ihatemytc , 08/06/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Cheaply put together car after of month of driving, things start to rattle. Very cheaply put together. The sound is awful you can't turn it up with out it crackling the speakers. After breaking the car, in it just feels so cheap. I want out of this thing and back into a Civic, worst mistake of my life is buying this car. I thought Toyota was quality. Report Abuse