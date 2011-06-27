Used 2004 Saturn ION 2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2766 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.2 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue
  • Polar White
  • Silver Nickel
  • Golden Wheat
  • Black Onyx
  • Berry Red
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Storm Grey
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
