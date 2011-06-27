  1. Home
Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews

2006 SAAB 9-3 Aero

B, 03/16/2010
123 of 124 people found this review helpful

The turbo V6 has more power than youll ever need without sacrificing power over fuel economy. Love the buttons, once you get used to them the entire car is extremely convenient to operate. Love the white with black trim leather sport seats, extremely comfortable. Great car in the city with the blind spot pass. mirror, drivers information center up top on the dash  quick glance and your back to traffic, acceleration, compass, display rear parking sensors, and the car itself is easy to see around you. I love driving in the snow, traction control is set perfectly for ice and the tiptronic shift is easy to slow down. The car is a ton of fun driving through the mountains. Cool keys!

Best Every Day Driver I Have Owned

Matt, 01/25/2016
2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2006 9-3 with a manual transmission 5 years ago with 70k miles on it. I now have 130k miles on it. It is by far the best every day driver I have owned. It handles great in all weather conditions and is extremely reliable. I have not had any breakdowns, it gets good mpg, has good acceleration, and again handles great! I have done regular maintenance using the recommended Mobile 1 full synthetic European blend oil every 5k miles as well as some normal wear and tear items on a 100k mi car ei: brakes, rotors, and a clutch. All electronics and mechanical items on the car still work like new. If you are looking for a used vehicle that is reliable and fun to drive, I would strongly recommend the Saab.

I love my Saab

carol benton, 04/13/2016
2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Never had a problem with this car. I would buy another in an instant if they still made them!

A great car but lots of small issues

Rick, 05/06/2018
2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 140,000 miles on it and after 12,000 more I have some observations. 1. When running properly this car is a delight. As good as any on the road. Everything on it is high quality and the engine and transmission are rock solid. 2. As it ages the electrical parts start to go; crank sensor, ignition parts, etc. Small stuff but PITA to stay on top of. 3. Bushings. Again with age the bushings in the suspension wear out and the car gets sloppy. Replacement is reasonable. 4. Battery. This car is VERY sensitive to voltage. If you don't have a 100% battery it will do all sorts of weird stuff. Get one that has a bit more cranking power than the original. 5. This car needs really good tires for winter conditions. Studded is probably best if you live where there is snow and ice.

I miss my Swede Racer =*(

aeropower, 04/23/2014
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

sold my '06 9-3 Aero Aug 2013 & replaced it w/a 2009 2.0T for fuel efficiency & I regret it every day. The 2.0T is plagued w/sensor probs that throw the car into limp home mode. Bought my 2.0T in Nov w/69k miles & it's been in the shop 2X & will be going again next week. I've only put 2500 mi on it. But I digress, this review is for the '06 Aero. The car was perfect for me. Sold it with 116k mi & it was still running beautifully. Needed a new radiator & some minor suspension repairs but the car still moved like it did when i bought it w/31k mi in 2008. Selling the 2.0T to look for another '06 Aero with the button dash. Feel like I gave up a child in August. haha

