Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$474,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$474,990
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$474,990
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$474,990
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Lambswool Floormatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Starlight Roofyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Rear Theater Systemyes
Drinks Cabinet For Individual Rear Seatsyes
Coolbox For Lounge Seatyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Coolbox For Individual Seatsyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Extended Leather Headliningyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Milled Drinks Holdersyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Commissioned Veneeryes
Individual Seatsyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$474,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$474,990
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room53.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Gold Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Coachlineyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Illuminated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Fully Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Part Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Dark Laquered Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Plated Visible Exhaustsyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Color Coded Wheel Centersyes
Drinks Cabinets In Rear Doorsyes
Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5940 lbs.
Gross weight6990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload950 lbs.
Length239.8 in.
Height64.6 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base150.4 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Exterior Colors
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Blue Velvet
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • English White
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • New Sable
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Mazarine Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White
  • Sea Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Turchese (Commissioned Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
Interior Colors
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$474,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$474,990
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
