Used 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews

Lap of Luxury Wonderful Automobile , 05/04/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Having both driven and been a passenger in this car, the 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom is perfect for anyone. You never feel like you are driving an automobile that weighs 6,000 lbs. It provides passengers with tons of lucury. Report Abuse

Phantom 2005 Donald Kress , 04/22/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantomis a joy to drive. It handles like a much smaller car. The turning radius is very good for a car of this size. the fit and finish are pure Rolls Royce. Report Abuse