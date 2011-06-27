Used 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews
Lap of Luxury
Wonderful Automobile, 05/04/2005
Having both driven and been a passenger in this car, the 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom is perfect for anyone. You never feel like you are driving an automobile that weighs 6,000 lbs. It provides passengers with tons of lucury.
Phantom 2005
Donald Kress, 04/22/2005
The 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantomis a joy to drive. It handles like a much smaller car. The turning radius is very good for a car of this size. the fit and finish are pure Rolls Royce.
The Phantom Review
Cam janowski, 02/18/2005
My 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom is better than the Maybach 62 which I also have and enjoy. The Phantom is a great car. I cannot wait for the 100ex to arrive.
