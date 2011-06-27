  1. Home
2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm593 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
2 rear headrestsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyesyes
Exterior Detailing Packageyesno
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyesyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyesyes
Ultimate Touring Packageyesno
Dynamic Packageyesyes
Interior Detailing Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
16 total speakersyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalizedyesno
Leather Floor Matsyesyes
Wind Deflectoryesyes
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Fascia and Rear Deckyesno
Door Onlay and Flight - Bespoke Commissionyesno
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryesyes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyesyes
Seat Piping Outeryesyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyesyes
Wooden Boot Flooryesno
VIN Plateyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Dawnyesyes
CC Parasols w/Hooksyesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - "DAWN"yesno
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Fasciayesno
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyesyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyesyes
Indulge Bespoke Clockyesyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyesno
Full Canadel Panellingyesno
Seat Pipingyesyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyesno
Treadplates Dawnyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesno
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fasciayesno
Canadel Panelling - Rear Deckyesno
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Rear Deckyesno
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyesno
Door Pipingyesyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyesyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyesyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Dark Grey Cashmere Headliningyesyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyesno
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWDyesno
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doorsyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Doorsyesno
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyesyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyesyes
Seat Piping Centreyesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - RRMCyesno
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyesno
Signature Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Technical Bespoke Clockyesno
Full Natural Grain Leatheryesno
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyesyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyesyes
Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyesyes
Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplatesyesyes
Door Contrast Featureyesyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyesyes
Personalized Treadplatesyesyes
Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplatesnoyes
Accented Mono Black Badgenoyes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
massagingyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
21" 14 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheelyesno
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
Body Coloured Wheel Centresyesno
Crystal Paint Finishyesyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyesyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centresyesno
Feature Lineyesyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
Cobalto Blue Hoodyesyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheelsyesno
Special Order Exterior Paintyesyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Upper Two-Toneyesyes
Black Shadow Lineyesyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyesno
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyesyes
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrastyesno
Special Order Two-Toneyesyes
Iced Paint Finishyesyes
Mugello Red Hoodyesyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyesno
21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheelsyesno
Beige Hoodyesyes
Red Hoodyesyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyesyes
Mandarin Hoodyesyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyesyes
Twin Coachlineyesyes
Silver Pinstripesyesyes
Blue Hoodyesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyesyes
Black Hoodyesyes
21" 14 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheelyesno
Single Coachlineyesyes
Dark Brown Hoodyesyes
Silver Hoodyesyes
Exterior Black Detailingnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Height59.1 in.59.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.122.5 in.
Length208.1 in.208.1 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.
Curb weight5203 lbs.5203 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Black
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Salamanca Blue
  • White Sands
  • English White
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Dark Emerald
  • Bohemian Red
  • Anthracite
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Artic White
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Black Kirsch
  • Dark Indigo
  • Infinity Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Gunmetal
  • Premiere Metallic
  • Black
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Graphite
  • Black Ember
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Magma Red
  • Sapphire Black
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Petra Gold
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Arizona Sun
  • Tungsten
  • Brooklands Green
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Wildberry
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Imperial Jade
  • Melanite
  • Platinum
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Sterling Grey
  • Purple Silk
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Haze
  • Black Green
  • Iridium
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stone Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Blue Velvet
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Bronze
  • Titanium
  • Rose Quartz
Interior Colors
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
285/40R20 tiresyesno
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesno
Run flat tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
composite wheelsnoyes
21 in. wheelsnoyes
285/35R21 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
