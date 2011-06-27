Used 2016 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

2016 Laramie quad cab 3.0 L Motori V6 diesel Chris , 11/23/2015 Express HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 122 of 125 people found this review helpful On 9 September 2015 I ordered a 2016 DS1P41 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 4x2 140" WB, 6'4" box... 28H customer preferred package, a Laramie.. EXF 3.0L VM Motori V-6 diesel, DMD 3.55 Rear end, DSA Anti spin rear end, WFJ 17" wheels, AHC Trailer tow, XHC Trailer brake control, and a few other options... MSRP 46,860 / Invoice 42,670 / Net, Net, (less Holdback $1,370) $41,300... purchased for $41,900 less $2000 rebates, $39,900...( I personally feel the manufacturers have gone nuts on their pricing... their excuse is that they are competitive, bad argument on their part.) Ok, in my 63 years of life, about 20 of those years, I sold rolling stock to Federal, State, county, and municipal political entities and large and small commercial accounts. These vehicles included Chrysler, Ford, cars and trucks, and Sterling class 4 through 8 trucks... So as writer of this review, I am no nut case... I have driven them all... As for the dealer, they came in on the weak side... little or no product knowledge, customer satisfaction rating will get hit with an average rating, maybe... but, after saving a ton of money, I acquired my new ride on the 3rd of November 2015...had the dealer not had screwed up, I might have had the truck a week or two earlier... As of this writing Sunday 22 November 2015, the truck now has 1587 miles... My first 100 miles, at 65 mph, she clocked in at 33.1 MPG. way better than advertised... The following weekend of 6 Nov. 2015, I logged a good 580 miles at 80 mph, a lot of low rolling hills, some flat plains, good weather, a bit of wind, low humidity, normal temps, and she got a whopping 28.9 MPG... the majority of this ride consisted of more road miles with probably 50 miles of urban driving, this is way better than advertised... as for performance, if you lay that foot on the accelerator, you will be bounced into the back seat... for an itty bitty V-6, she's got some guts and power... As for the power source, the VM Motori diesel, she's not like any diesel that is out on the road... Most power sources that you find in domestically built trucks, ie, cummins, cat., detroit, powerstroke, and GM's Isuzu motor all have or have had an excessive valve knock... this was always standard issue with diesel motors... The Motori, it's so quiet, you can hear yourself think... this little power box is actually quieter than some gas engines... If you are into quiet engine operations, this is a good choice... In the cabin, you can actually hold a normal conversation with other occupants. Fuel expense, even though the price of diesel is a bit higher than gas, with this truck and power source you can expect at least a 30% improvement in miles per gallon compared to gas... My first 1500 miles, I have spent less money on diesel fuel than my old gas truck... substantially less... As for handling and ride, this truck is nothing compared to what Chrysler or Ford built back in the 80's or 90's... An option was available for an air ride suspension, I couldn't justify the added expense, or future maintenance costs 80,000 miles down the rode... but, she is smooth, little or no road noise, no road harmonics... Power steering, it's electric, no more steering juice to feed to it, no more steering gear leaks... and as for precise handling, it's up there... handles like some low profile road cars.. without the stiff rides... As high as the truck stands, you would think that in the curves the G forces would be against you, they are not... you would think that you might have some pitch and awe to contend with when attacking curves, she stays straight and goes where you point her... little or no over or under steer...as for wind noise, Nada... none... The Sterling Acttera, a class 6 truck had a 65 degree cut in her cornering, it could out corner any F-350 to 550 on the road... the Ram 1500, she's there, I do not need a football field to turn her around... but, historically, Dodge trucks were always known to out maneuver Chevy's or Fords... If you are still reading this review, and you're and ole guy like myself, something of note, the back up camera, make sure you get it... the Uconnect radio system has this huge interior screen, when you turn the knob selector to reverse, that camera lights up everything behind you... I ordered the front and rear sensors, it's well worth the expense... Parallel parking is a breeze, and backing up to a trailer, is so much easier now. I am not having to get in and out a half dozen times to see where the trailer tongue and hitch is... One other thing that you will need to get used to, transmission selector, it's a knob, electrically controlled, no more column shift. It seems and feels weird at first, but you'll get used to it...

Ram 1500 Laramie 3.6L Gas V-6 Nicholas H , 03/28/2016 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Many reviews on this site for either the 5.7 V-8 or the 3.0L diesel. My truck has the 3.6L gas motor. While it is not a sports car I find the power to be good for daily driving and have no issues passing or merging into busy rush hour traffic. The V-6 is quiet and has a nice growl to it when the pedal is pressed to the floor. For the savings ($1200 less than the Hemi plus $1000 additional rebate) I am happy I went with the Pentastar. With the 3.55 rear end I can still tow 7000 pounds and I am getting 20-21 MPG in mostly highway driving. The RAM is the most comfortable full size pickup on the market in my opinion, although I am disappointed in the lack of some safety features like front crash mitigation and blind spot monitoring. The Unconnect system is hands down the best infotainment system on the market including luxury manufacturers.

Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Saved Me! Christopher Faber , 03/31/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I was involved in a accident in which a driver crossed into the south bound lanes, from the north bound lanes. The driver clipped the tail end of my Dodge Ram which sent me spinning splitting a telephone pole in half causing me to rollover 4 times. All air bags deployed and the bed of the truck, the wheels and various other parts of the truck were destroyed, but the cab stayed in tact allowing me to walk away from the accident with only neck strain from the seat belt. I believe the well built truck saved my life and will be replacing the totalled truck with another Dodge Ram. Great job Dodge on the engineering of this truck.

Much Better Truck than my Old Tradesman Jeff Lawton , 12/14/2015 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Mostly my comparison is to the 2012 Trades I had before purchasing the Sport. I saw this blacked out optioned truck on the lot and fell in love with it. It looks great and I get lots of compliments! The bucket seats are far more comfortable than in the Tradesman. Acceleration off the line isn't as good due to the higher gearing in this specific Sport. The new 8 speed tranny is so much better than the old 6 speed. Very smooth shifting, very little of it trying to find the right gear. The 6 speed in the Tradesman was always clunking around, always looking for the right gear to be in. I didn't like the way it shifted from the beginning and did have to take it in at 65K to have transmission work on it. I was really nervous about the warranty running out and having to pay for a new tranny. But I got the lifetime power train warranty on the new truck which was the primary reason for going back to the Ram. Gas mileage has been in the 17-18 MPG range. Although I live in a hilly area I still can't imagine getting 21 MPG. The Uconnect system can be a little distracting. The high beams are awesome. The truck came with a big subwoofer that sits under the passenger side rear seat and takes up 2/3rds of the rear under seat storage. With 700 miles on it I am loving it! Update: I now have 10,500 miles on the truck and still like it although the tranny isn't as smooth as in the beginning. When coasting and getting back on the gas it has a little trouble finding the gear it wants to be in. I am missing the extra space I had in my old extended cab compared to this Quad cab. I still have not been able to get more than 19 mpg (only once) and generally still in the 17-18 range. The air conditioned seats are "ok". Not great. Not worth the extra money.