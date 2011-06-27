  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cayman
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque309 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 7400 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Smoking Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Online Servicesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyes
Deviated Stitching w/Leather Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Anodized Black Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Track Precision Appyes
Radio Deleteyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Interior Package Leather w/Leather Interioryes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
PCM Package Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Anodized Black Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Electronic Logbookyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Dashboard Trim Strip Paintedyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
Light Design Packageyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
A/C Deleteyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Bi-Xenon headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Delete Model Designationyes
Wings Supports in Blackyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.0 cu.ft.
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight2955 lbs.
Gross weight3616 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Height49.9 in.
Maximum payload661 lbs.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Guards Red Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Platinum Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Racing Yellow Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Platinum Gray Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles