Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4949 lbs.
Gross weight6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees
Maximum payload1709 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Carmona Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone Grey/Steel Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chestnut/Black, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/65R Z tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
