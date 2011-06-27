  1. Home
Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent Consumer Reviews

5(56%)4(27%)3(12%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.3
59 reviews
Best SUV/Station wagon ever

Ricardo, 10/29/2006
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

Love our 2007 Torrent! Great combination of MPG, HP, Weight, Styling and Handling. I think GM has really gotten their act together. This SUV has all the options and still is about $25,000 less than some of its competitors. Looks great and and handles great and its safe too...

Excellent Features/Fun to Drive

Dan, 09/22/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

We Love our 2007 Torrent. The new interior layout with the Driver info Center is excellent. The New Onstar Nav feature is just as good or better than a screen nav, and it comes included with onstar. The info center gives fuel econ which is important to us. We have averaged about 21-22mpg mixed City/Hwy. The radio functionality is great, with XM built in, and a aux jack for ipods, etc. Would highly recommend this car to anyone wanting alot of space, a solid quite ride, and many features, for a great value.

Still keeps on going

stillluvit, 09/25/2014
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new in 2006 with all options except AWD...didn't need it...had great tires...now it has 159000 miles and continues to be comfortable, quiet and great on gas...don't know where the naysayers got there's or how they drove it...if Pontiac still sold these, I'd get one.

Great little Pontiac

brent, 07/24/2006
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

This is a true Pontiac with its style and features and far less price then many in its class. I live in Montana and have never had a problem with snow in the back country or just going on a sunday drive ( I have the AWD ) Just a fun little SUV to drive.

Love my '07 Torrent

RODEONan, 11/11/2010
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Guess I got lucky, I love my Torrent! We downsized from a Chevy Suburban. Sure there are little things like the chrome on the shifter, a spot on the outside mirrors can catch the sun just right @ 0600 & the rubber seal on the front windows can come loose, needing pushed back in, but overall, very reliable car. Handles great in snow, mud, rain & in the fields. Other cars slip & slide, mine stays true, haven't felt this good behind the wheel since dads '80 Auto 4WD AMC Eagle, my '80 Mazda GLC (rear wheel drive) & my '93 Subaru Loyale (on demand 4WD). Folks carried star route mail rts, we've driven all kinds of cars in all kinds of conditions. We find a car we like, we try & keep it!

