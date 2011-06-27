Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent Consumer Reviews
Best SUV/Station wagon ever
Love our 2007 Torrent! Great combination of MPG, HP, Weight, Styling and Handling. I think GM has really gotten their act together. This SUV has all the options and still is about $25,000 less than some of its competitors. Looks great and and handles great and its safe too...
Excellent Features/Fun to Drive
We Love our 2007 Torrent. The new interior layout with the Driver info Center is excellent. The New Onstar Nav feature is just as good or better than a screen nav, and it comes included with onstar. The info center gives fuel econ which is important to us. We have averaged about 21-22mpg mixed City/Hwy. The radio functionality is great, with XM built in, and a aux jack for ipods, etc. Would highly recommend this car to anyone wanting alot of space, a solid quite ride, and many features, for a great value.
Still keeps on going
I bought mine new in 2006 with all options except AWD...didn't need it...had great tires...now it has 159000 miles and continues to be comfortable, quiet and great on gas...don't know where the naysayers got there's or how they drove it...if Pontiac still sold these, I'd get one.
Great little Pontiac
This is a true Pontiac with its style and features and far less price then many in its class. I live in Montana and have never had a problem with snow in the back country or just going on a sunday drive ( I have the AWD ) Just a fun little SUV to drive.
Love my '07 Torrent
Guess I got lucky, I love my Torrent! We downsized from a Chevy Suburban. Sure there are little things like the chrome on the shifter, a spot on the outside mirrors can catch the sun just right @ 0600 & the rubber seal on the front windows can come loose, needing pushed back in, but overall, very reliable car. Handles great in snow, mud, rain & in the fields. Other cars slip & slide, mine stays true, haven't felt this good behind the wheel since dads '80 Auto 4WD AMC Eagle, my '80 Mazda GLC (rear wheel drive) & my '93 Subaru Loyale (on demand 4WD). Folks carried star route mail rts, we've driven all kinds of cars in all kinds of conditions. We find a car we like, we try & keep it!
