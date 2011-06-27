Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent Consumer Reviews

Best SUV/Station wagon ever Ricardo , 10/29/2006 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Love our 2007 Torrent! Great combination of MPG, HP, Weight, Styling and Handling. I think GM has really gotten their act together. This SUV has all the options and still is about $25,000 less than some of its competitors. Looks great and and handles great and its safe too... Report Abuse

Excellent Features/Fun to Drive Dan , 09/22/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We Love our 2007 Torrent. The new interior layout with the Driver info Center is excellent. The New Onstar Nav feature is just as good or better than a screen nav, and it comes included with onstar. The info center gives fuel econ which is important to us. We have averaged about 21-22mpg mixed City/Hwy. The radio functionality is great, with XM built in, and a aux jack for ipods, etc. Would highly recommend this car to anyone wanting alot of space, a solid quite ride, and many features, for a great value. Report Abuse

Still keeps on going stillluvit , 09/25/2014 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought mine new in 2006 with all options except AWD...didn't need it...had great tires...now it has 159000 miles and continues to be comfortable, quiet and great on gas...don't know where the naysayers got there's or how they drove it...if Pontiac still sold these, I'd get one. Report Abuse

Great little Pontiac brent , 07/24/2006 25 of 27 people found this review helpful This is a true Pontiac with its style and features and far less price then many in its class. I live in Montana and have never had a problem with snow in the back country or just going on a sunday drive ( I have the AWD ) Just a fun little SUV to drive. Report Abuse