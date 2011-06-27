Used 2004 Pontiac GTO Consumer Reviews

Just so you know Mike , 01/28/2016 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I really hope this hits the top if the list lol. Car is awesome I love it, but if you don't know anything about cars these 2 things will save you a lot of grief and time pull the glove box in the top right hand corner under the dash is the bcm wiring harness put a wire protecter on it. it rubs on the glove box support beam causes a bunch of issues if you don't fix it. Secondly pull the driver side engine cover replace the fuel line with a steal braided one or else fire will probably occur besides those 2 issues 138xxx miles and she's still running strong with a stage 2 clutch header back exhaust stage 2 brakes and poly eurothane bushings gets ride of the body roll for most of your handling problems. Also the power steering line if not adjusted after about 100xxx miles will leak on your alternator but that's kinda just wear and tear Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Changed my life Ray , 04/15/2016 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is great, and for the price unbeatable. The ls1 and tremac 6 speed combo is a great combination. Wonderful power and sounds mean when you put the pedal down. But, it also has the ability to be quite when leaving the neighborhood at 6 am. This is not a car for the Eco conscious or one looking for the cheapest route from point A to B. This is a car where you will enjoy the commute. Right now, I am measuring the car in smiles per gallon, and believe me, that number is quite large.

Bought used with 7,000 miles kev924 , 04/25/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought the car used in August of 2012 with 7,000 miles. It was the best bang (horsepower) for the buck I found while car shopping. I use the car as my daily driver. Plenty of power for everyday driving. Passing people is a breeze. No mechanical problems to date.

Sea ya ......in montna Cherlyn , 09/17/2015 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 gto in 2009 I can say to date I have had know real problems with my gto other than getting pulled over by the cops just because I'm in a car that can beet them standing still and I have gone threw a few sets of pro rated tires untell I learned to keep my foot out of it,witch is real hard to do I might add.I park my car in the winter usually,one year I had no choice I had to drive it and leave it to me it just so happened to have one of the worst winers in a decade in Montana and had to drive my gto in three feet of snow and ice I was stunned how well the gto did my gto has 89'000 and I plan on having it forever I have owned many vehicle in my life and a few sports cars but the gto takes the cake.best car I have ever owned.