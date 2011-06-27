  1. Home
Used 1992 Nissan NX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2328
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/369.6 mi.316.8/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2328
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l1.6 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm110 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.51.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear hip Room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear leg room25.7 in.25.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.
Length162.4 in.162.4 in.
Curb weight2461 lbs.2350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.95.7 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Vail White
  • Gray
  • Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Aztec Red
  • Vail White
  • Gray
  • Super Black
  • Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic


