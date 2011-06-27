  1. Home
Used 1991 Nissan NX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2823
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/462.0 mi.277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2823
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room33.3 in.33.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Measurements
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.95.7 in.
Length162.4 in.162.4 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.
Curb weight2350 lbs.2461 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Gray
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Vail White
