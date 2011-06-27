  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Frontier XE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,699
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3050 lbs.
Height62.8 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Super Black
  • Aztec Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
