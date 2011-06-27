Used 2017 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews
A Best Buy
I bought the Altima 3.5SL which includes virtually all Altima options including V6 engine, leather, heated seats, Bose sound, navigation, radar warnings, smart cruise control which brakes the car automatically, plus upgraded trim and bigger tires. The acceleration is great, almost like driving my prior Maximas (4), but better gas mileage, and the seats are more comfortable. I got about 1/3 off ($10,000) the list price which convinced me to buy it rather than a comparable, new Maxima. I think its styling is better than comparable Camry or Accord. I'm an industrial designer and mechanical engineer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Altima continues its legacy of excellence
VST transmission takes some "getting used to" if you're accustomed to traditional automatics. It doesn't "shift" when you think it should, but actually its doing it seamlessly. Other than that (which isn't truly a detractor) this Altima is still the best dollar-for-dollar value in a mid-size sedan. Built in the USA, the craftsmanship, quality, reliability and economy of this almost 40MPG sedan is excellent. Got mine for just $17,600 - yes, to get this you still have to know how to negotiate sales with actual team members at the dealership, but it can be done.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best value of any car I've ever bought
For the money, this is the best equipped and most fun-to-drive car I've ever owned. Might be partially attributed to my recent experience (driving a Prius for a couple of years), but this car feels luxurious, quiet and powerful, especially considering the price point. The SR is very stylish and sporty looking - spoiler, dual exhaust, upscale alloy wheels, dark tinted glass, manual shifters on the steering column (but automatic transmission primary) - but fuel economy is as good as an econobox. The ride is truly outstanding, barely a notch below the Lexus ES350 I owned a few years ago at not much more than half the price! I have owned 3 Maximas in my life and this car is every bit as much fun to drive as any of them. I am admittedly a bit partial to Nissan since I live in the Nashville, TN area where their US headquarters is located, but would never settle for second-best just out of loyalty. Would recommend anyone considering an economical, comfortable and fun mid-sized sedan to try out this car!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cheap expensive car
Great car. Lots of tech. Plenty of power. Great gas mileage. Is it as good as a Lexus, Infinity or Mercedes? Probably not. Is it $40K to $60K less good? Definitely not. You get a very quiet, spacious comfortable car with plenty of pickup and all the features for $25K instead of $65K to $85K. Check it out.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2017 Altima 2.5 SR review
Traded in a 2013 Camry Le for this Altima. Best decision ever. The Altima is way more comfortable in drivers seating comfort and handles way better on turns and on the highway. Do not listen to online video reviews for this car from people who driven the car for 5 minutes. I am a sales rep and put many miles on the car each day. SR trim looks great and you wont regret buying one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related Used 2017 Nissan Altima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
- Nissan Murano 2019
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- 2019 Nissan GT-R
- Nissan GT-R 2019