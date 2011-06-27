Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car
I purchased this car in March of 2003 and I've had now for 6 months. It has been an EXCELLENT car to own. Though it is 9 years old (people tend to forget that when they see its body styling)and has 120k miles, all the major systems are still operating extremely well. I've only had to do minor maintenance on it (lubricating the hood latch and replacing an electric side mirror), but overall I'm very impressed!
Best affordable sports car ever.
Turbos are a headache, no matter the manufacturer. That's why I opted for the Z32 NA when looking for a new-used car. It was love at first sight in 1989 when I saw my first Z32 and the passion hasn't left the relationship. Sure she's expensive to keep, but what woman worth a dang isn't? Car parts wear out and need replacing and I happily hand over my credit card whenever necessary to keep my girl on the road and making me happy every day I'm fortunate enough to drive her. Never mind stock. Get one of these and mod the heck out of it for my sheer driving pleasure. The aftermarket parts list for this car is longer than your arm. I'm keeping mine forever.
This is the best car!
I love everything about this car! I got it in my 16th birthday from my dad- it was his car until then. I love how the engine sounds and starting fast in it. It is the funnest car!
A fine automobile
We purchased our 1994 300ZX new and have enjoyed nearly 16 years of driving a fine automobile. It currently has 81,000 miles and we have had very few mechanical issues. We changed the timing belt at 50,000 miles (precautionary) and had a speed sensor malfunction at 75,000 miles. Also, new front brake pads. Other than that, it has been a nearly perfect car. The paint is original and still shines. The 5-speed manual has never experienced the first problem. The car is fun to drive. We took it on four separate 3-month around-the-U.S. trips of about 11,000 each and it was a joy to drive. On three of the trips we carried a tent and other camping gear in the back.
Perfect Car!
I recently purchases a 1994 Nissan 300zx and have been complimented by all my friends and strangers. I love the performance of my car and i love the Design. the leather seats are very comfortable and the suede just tops it off as a pure BEAUTY BEAST!..
