  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 300ZX
  4. Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 300ZX
Overview
See 300ZX Inventory
See 300ZX Inventory
See 300ZX Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm283 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm222 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.36.8 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Measurements
Height49.2 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.101.2 in.
Length169.5 in.169.5 in.178.0 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.9 in.
Curb weight3186 lbs.3474 lbs.3313 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford Gray Metallic
  • Cocoa Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx
  • Scarlet
  • Super White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford Gray Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx
  • Cocoa Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Cocoa Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Oxford Gray Metallic
  • Onyx
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
See 300ZX InventorySee 300ZX InventorySee 300ZX Inventory

Related Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles