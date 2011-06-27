  1. Home
Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider XLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,920
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,920
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4762 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Maximum payload1250 lbs.
Length219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Exterior Colors
  • Carbide Black
  • Lava Red
  • Alloy Silver
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Sahara Sand
  • Granite Gray
Interior Colors
  • Slate, leather
  • Khaki, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,920
P265/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,920
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
