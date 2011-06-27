Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Montero Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,317
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Torque223 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,317
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,317
8 total speakersyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
electric and diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,317
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,317
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4065 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.
Maximum payload935 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Pearl
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Seattle Silver Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,317
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R S tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,317
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,317
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
