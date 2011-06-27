Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Montero Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151716
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.292.5/370.5 mi.292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG151716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.0 l3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm173 hp @ 5250 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.38.9 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.79 cu.ft.79 cu.ft.
Length181.1 in.181.1 in.181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4260 lbs.4105 lbs.4020 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.5350 lbs.5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Maximum payload1090.0 lbs.1245.0 lbs.980.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl
  • Solano Black
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Cambridge Red / Sudan Beige
  • Solano Black
  • Seattle Silver / Prescott Gray
  • Solano Black / Sudan Beige
  • Alpine White / Sudan Beige
  • New Zealand Green/ Sudan Beige
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Solano Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Tan
