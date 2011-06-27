Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|273.0/331.5 mi.
|292.5/370.5 mi.
|292.5/370.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|228 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.0 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|173 hp @ 5250 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|38.9 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.8 in.
|50.8 in.
|50.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79 cu.ft.
|79 cu.ft.
|79 cu.ft.
|Length
|181.1 in.
|181.1 in.
|181.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4260 lbs.
|4105 lbs.
|4020 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5350 lbs.
|5350 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|43.4 cu.ft.
|43.4 cu.ft.
|43.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|Height
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1090.0 lbs.
|1245.0 lbs.
|980.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107.3 in.
|107.3 in.
|107.3 in.
|Width
|69.9 in.
|69.9 in.
|69.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
