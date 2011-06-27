Used 2002 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
It's a sad, sad day.
10 years ago, I sold Lincolns and Mercurys. So when I needed to buy a car 5 years ago I knew the Sable was a good choice, as long as I got the LS (Duratec Engine). I loved the engine, the leather, the power seat, etc., and knew that engin e was reliable. I was right. 5 years with no major problems (just a blower motor which I fixed for 50 bucks). Just paid it off 3 weeks ago, and planned to drive it to 200k (it has 108 now), but I crashed today and the car is totalled. 4 car accident, and it was smashed pretty good. I was the first to get out of my car and felt fine besides a sore neck. So that's one more reason to love my Sable. I'll miss it.
2002 Mercury Sable LS Premium
Great driving experience with this car, and gas mileage is good and the engine has lots of power. I am tall and fit comfortably in this car, which is more than I can say for the Camry which is built for people under 5' 4".
My first car....10 years later
This car is a BEAST. I used and abused her as a teenager and she has SURVIVED through it all! Still running, after only basic oil changes maybe every 5000 miles. Def has some war stains in my Sable, and will most likely be wholesaled when I do decide to trade her in. (That will be a sentimental day which is ironic considering the first time I saw this car I was horrified my parents would choose something so hideious!) All in all she has really been super good to me. I have never been smoking on the side of the road, maybe replaced my battery 1 time, my starter 1 time, my tires 1 time (oops). Super good, reliable, fuel efficient, safe, low key, no problems-take care of me-and I'll take care of you-car.
Great Vehicle
This has been a great car. I have had no major problems and does well in the Michigan winters. I can haul just as much stuff as I did in my '98 Explorer I before it. Travels great on the highway and I get between 24-26 mpg and that is doing over 70 on the highway. My premium wagon has all the bells and whistles, including power moonroof and factory six disc changer.
This has been my favorite car
I bought this car in 2005 after having a 1997 Sable GS. The premium came with an extra 52hp which really added some pep. The seats were comfortable but the leather was somewhat fragile (I made two small tears in the rear seat). I got tons of complements when I had this car. The exterior wasn't the greatest styling but the interior was wonderful. I ended up selling it because there was a short in the electrical system that cause multiple wires to melt together causing a complete failure in the electrical system (did not effect the drivetrain. Heater was stuck on, windows didn't work interior lights didn't work, instrument cluster didn't work. I would still be driving this car otherwise.
