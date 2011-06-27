2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Consumer Reviews

Maggie B. , 06/18/2020 SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

After owning five different Mercedes models over the past 10 years, I have returned to this one as my favorite of all time. The features that I appreciated 10 years ago are still there, but skill fully improved with updated technological capabilities. With so many vehicles growing larger and larger these days, it’s a joy to drive in the city, where parking space availability is minimal. As important as that is, it’s also great fun to open up to the spaces of the long winding road on a warm sunny day!