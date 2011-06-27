  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 GLS-Class
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all GLS-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$70,150
Save as much as $16,321
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Luxury Chariot worth the money

Clarence Kearney, 10/19/2018
GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is our second GLS550. It was easy to want the second one. This big SUV handles so well and is so easy to drive for hours on end. All the power , comfort and safety makes traveling so much better. We liked it so much we have ordered the 2020 GLS580😎

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Mildew-mobile--Avoid this lemon

FomerloyalMBcustomer, 07/22/2020
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Mercedes knows about HVAC filter defect that results in constant mildew smell--won't cover filter service/repairs under warranty--tells customers to join class action lawsuit to get reimbursed--Find another car to buy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love the GLD

MikeK9, 11/26/2019
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Quality through and through. All the room and features you’ll ever need and it toes my 24 foot boat! Worth the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GLS-Classes for sale

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars