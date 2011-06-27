2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Consumer Reviews

Clarence Kearney , 10/19/2018 GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

This is our second GLS550. It was easy to want the second one. This big SUV handles so well and is so easy to drive for hours on end. All the power , comfort and safety makes traveling so much better. We liked it so much we have ordered the 2020 GLS580😎