Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 GL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$77,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$77,375
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$77,375
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$77,375
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$77,375
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5434 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Macadamia, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$77,375
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$77,375
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$77,375
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
