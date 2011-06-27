Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive Consumer Reviews
GREAT CITY CAR
Mercedes quality, solid construction, good performance and utility, fun to drive, and great value on the used market. The only down sides are limited range by present day standards, and a charge rate that maxes out at Level-2, which is about 3.5-hours at best. The B250e is perfect for around town transportation, and there is an upside of the limited range, a small drive battery is lighter and will be much less expensive when it's time for replacement. If you are considering buying one of these, make certain that the 8-year/100k mile drive battery warranty is certified by a Mercedes Benz franchised dealer as valid; important because an annual and free of charge battery check by an M-B dealer is required to maintain the warranty. If one annual battery check is missed, the warranty is no longer valid and can't be reinstated.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Added 2 b250Es to our fleet.
We loved the first which b250 (in white) that I bought for my wife, she turned around a month later and brought me the blue one. We had a Tesla Model 3 on order, but after seeing the stellar Mercedes quality versus a TSLA build, and the exceptional service from our dealer, the b's were a no brainer !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the B-Class Electric Drive
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons