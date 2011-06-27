Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive Consumer Reviews

GT3CARL , 08/02/2020 B 250e 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

Mercedes quality, solid construction, good performance and utility, fun to drive, and great value on the used market. The only down sides are limited range by present day standards, and a charge rate that maxes out at Level-2, which is about 3.5-hours at best. The B250e is perfect for around town transportation, and there is an upside of the limited range, a small drive battery is lighter and will be much less expensive when it's time for replacement. If you are considering buying one of these, make certain that the 8-year/100k mile drive battery warranty is certified by a Mercedes Benz franchised dealer as valid; important because an annual and free of charge battery check by an M-B dealer is required to maintain the warranty. If one annual battery check is missed, the warranty is no longer valid and can't be reinstated.