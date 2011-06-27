  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 B-Class Electric Drive
5.0
2 reviews
GREAT CITY CAR

GT3CARL, 08/02/2020
B 250e 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Mercedes quality, solid construction, good performance and utility, fun to drive, and great value on the used market. The only down sides are limited range by present day standards, and a charge rate that maxes out at Level-2, which is about 3.5-hours at best. The B250e is perfect for around town transportation, and there is an upside of the limited range, a small drive battery is lighter and will be much less expensive when it's time for replacement. If you are considering buying one of these, make certain that the 8-year/100k mile drive battery warranty is certified by a Mercedes Benz franchised dealer as valid; important because an annual and free of charge battery check by an M-B dealer is required to maintain the warranty. If one annual battery check is missed, the warranty is no longer valid and can't be reinstated.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Added 2 b250Es to our fleet.

AZSailor, 08/13/2020
B 250e 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We loved the first which b250 (in white) that I bought for my wife, she turned around a month later and brought me the blue one. We had a Tesla Model 3 on order, but after seeing the stellar Mercedes quality versus a TSLA build, and the exceptional service from our dealer, the b's were a no brainer !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
