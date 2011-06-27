Used 2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/402.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Torque223 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6550 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,915
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$28,915
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
190 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$28,915
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,915
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat (Carpet Type)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,915
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,915
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Black Rear Spoileryes
Side Step Barsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
$28,915
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3555 lbs.
Gross weight4680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload1125 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$28,915
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver
  • Steel Blue
  • Sangria Red
  • White Suede
  • Mystic Black
  • Monterey Gray
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, leather
  • Graystone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 104T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,915
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
