Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 B-Series Truck
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,275 - $6,908
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Little Truck

Monty Mills, 08/22/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Say what you want about the bigger boys but my Mazda B-Series 4x4 is all I'll ever need in a truck. And its basic styling, outdated or not, looks better than any of them. Okay, it doesn't ride like a Cadillac but it's a heck of a lot more comfortable than any compact 'jelly bean on wheels' that I've driven. Fuel economy isn't what I'd like it to be but that's the price you pay for a 4x4. This is my third B-Series in a row and after test driving the others, I see no reason why there won't be a fourth. My only fear is that Mazda will read some of those "expert reviews" and turn their truck into an ugly, overpriced Canyon, Dakota or Tacoma etc.

B4000 4x4

S Brown, 10/24/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This truck is one of the last of the true "mini-trucks", designed to be reasonably priced, reliable and adequate for most everyday needs where practicality overrides so-called modern convenience features (heaven forbid if someone had to actually drive a truck and not be able to talk on their cell, drink a coffee, play with their GPS, etc.).

2007 Mazda B2300

Harry McClane, 06/22/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Love this truck, good looking, clean lines, good mileage. Really fun to drive. Last one had over 350000 miles and was still running great.

Love my B2300

D-Rock, 05/25/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my B2300 based on Customer Reviews and the fact that it's an American made truck. Wanted a sturdy compact truck and got exactly what I asked for!

2007 Mazda B4000 4x4

Phil, 02/13/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is an outstanding truck. However, even with the extended cab its strictly a two seater. We originally purchased it as a towing vehicle - we pull a 4,800lb travel trailer. I barely feel the trailer on the back. Nothing overly fancy, no, it doesn't offer leather seats etc., but it has a nice, crisp interior. Ride is a little stiff but very comfortable nonetheless, even on long hauls. It's built like a tank. Compact size is great in town and out. I'm too old for recreational off-roading but I do drive on rough back 'roads' (more like paths) and in lots of snow and this truck has never come close to getting stuck. We love it - my wife just traded her car in for her own 2008.

