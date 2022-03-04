2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo
MSRP range: $153,100
FAQ
Is the Maserati Levante a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Levante both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Levante has 20.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Maserati Levante. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Maserati Levante?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Maserati Levante:
- Trim levels renamed GT, Modena and Modena S; Trofeo still tops the range
- Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
Is the Maserati Levante reliable?
To determine whether the Maserati Levante is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Levante. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Levante's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Maserati Levante a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Maserati Levante is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Levante and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Levante is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Maserati Levante?
The least-expensive 2022 Maserati Levante is the 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $153,100.
Other versions include:
- Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $153,100
What are the different models of Maserati Levante?
If you're interested in the Maserati Levante, the next question is, which Levante model is right for you? Levante variants include Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Levante models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
