The 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo is offered in the following styles: Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

Pros

Quick acceleration

Stable and lively handling

Not your typical German luxury SUV

Cons

Some downmarket buttons and switches

Short on cargo space

16 mpg compined MPG,

13 city MPG/ 20 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 16 Transmission 8-speed shiftable automatic Drive Train all wheel drive Displacement 3.8 L Passenger Volume N/A Wheelbase 118.2 in. Length 197.6 in. Width N/A Height 66.9 in. Curb Weight 5070 lbs.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

