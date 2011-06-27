2020 Lexus UX 250h Consumer Reviews
Very pleased!
I waited a month before posting my review. We purchased the UX250h with premium trim. We are delighted. We can't believe we're in a Lexus at this price point. The interior is gorgeous and loaded with amenities. Synthetic leather is great! The rear cargo section is indeed smaller because the battery pack is below the cargo area. But we're out of family mode, no longer driving around the boys, so it works for us. Plenty of cargo space with back seats folded down. MPG is less than advertised. Isn't it always? I'm getting between 34 & 35 MPG in the city and 33 on the highway. My biggest concern was the acceleration, based on the reviews. I don't get it! Plenty of guts to merge in traffic. If you really like some giddy up, there is an easy to access "sport" mode right near your right hand that gears up the transmission and gives EXCELLENT acceleration on demand. My second largest concern was widespread complaints about infotainment interface. With respect, all I can say is you might find it weird simply because you never used it before. It works like a mouse pad. I got the hang of it in 15 minutes. Now I hardly ever use it because integrated Android Auto lets me command almost every thing with my voice. Oh. One minor disappointment. If you are an Android user, there is no Lexus navigation app. That took me about 10 days and a trip back to the dealer to learn. But with integrated Android Auto, that's no big deal.
Batmobile
I went from Audi to Lexus after owning audits for the past 3 cars I made jump. So far after 10 driving days I must admit that the softer ride is quite enjoyable. I'm really impressed by the electric mode. I own the premium model, it lacks some features like back up beeping and power rear lift gate. Other than those 2 items I find it to be a luxurious small SUV that has amazing fuel efficiency and doesn't seem to be overpriced .it holds the road rather nicely and easy to drive. I'm looking forward to winter driving to see how it performs as I live in the northeast. Their come with run flats and I will have to purchase winter run flats which are 2x the price of regular winter tires, or do I chance it of not having a spare. Only other issue is that I can't find a company that makes a rear hitch for my bike rack and I'm not putting a muddy MOUNTAIN bike on the roof. In summary the efficiency so far is over the to 5 outta 5. The controls are easy to operate, the acceleration is fine, the roominess also works well. Haven't done a long highway trip yet but I'm sure it's also 5 on 5
Sporty and luxurious hybrid
It's my fourth Lexus so that's a good indication that not only are the cars very well built and safe, they are really attractive. I want a smaller car with a hatchback and this new one has AWD unlike my previous car the CT200h, which I also really liked.
Cute but no sigar
Lots of high tech stuff to go wrong. No fan of cv trans. It goes like a turtle,& not like a sharp sporty Lexus. Great mpg, but on premium, with low performance leaves me looking elsewhere. For that $$ amount, I expect more go.
lemon
We seem to have got a lemon in this one, leave it for a few days, even in summer, and it refuses to start. Bought a portable jump-starter, and even then it's hard to hook up.
