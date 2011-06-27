Used 2016 Lexus RC F Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|278.4/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Torque
|389 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|467 hp @ 7100 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Performance Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|All Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|256 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Navigation System
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Interior (Seats)
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Smart Access Key Gloves
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.4 in.
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|50.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Orange Brake Calipers
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|19" Hand Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Moonroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Length
|185.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3958 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|89.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|275/35R Y tires
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,805
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
