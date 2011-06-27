  1. Home
2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series Features & Specs

More about the 2020 LS 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,665
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.3/651.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Torque442 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,665
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Advanced Safety Packageyes
Cold Weather Package for Luxury and Executive Packagesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,665
2400 watts stereo outputyes
23 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
USB with external media controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,665
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,665
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,665
24" Head Up Display (HUD)yes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,665
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,665
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Panorama Glass Roofyes
LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
F SPORT Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Length206.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Garnet
Interior Colors
  • White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,665
275/40R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,665
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,665
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

