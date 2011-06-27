Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews
2016 IS350 F Sport
I hesitated to buy this car because of Consumer Reports rating. They did not like the car very much. Later I found their review was based on the entry level IS. My opinion is that this car is awesome. I have owned over fifty cars in my life. I am hard to please. This car accomplishes what it is supposed to do. When you factor in reliability it wins the class with little competition.
Is 350 f sport
Really enjoying the car. Looks great,performs really well.
Fun Car
Had my IS 350 F-Sport for 7 months and put 7K miles on it. The car looks great and is a blast to drive. I get compliments on the car all the time, and is the car my friends and co-workers want to drive in wherever we go. I would agree that the technology in the car is a bit lacking (no memory seats, basic apps, etc), and storage is lacking, but from a standpoint of comfort, safety. style, and performance, at this price, I don't think there is a better car out there.
Fun car to drive, looks and feels great!
I ended up trying to decide between the Audi A6 3.0 and the Lexus IS 350. I know they are two completely different cars but I felt the A4 (which is more comparable) was too small. I drove both and ended up picking up a used 2016 ISF AWD 350 with very low miles. I’m glad I did! It’s very fun to drive, not as sluggish as all the reviews had me think, in terms of acceleration. Compared to the Audi, yes, it’s not as quick but overall, it accelerates adequately enough to give you what you need. I love the rioja red interior too, it just stands out from all the others. The digital dash is cool, the sound system is meh. Wish it had the Levinson option but oh well, good enough. It’s true there’s a bump that sticks out from the awd system, I thought it would end up really bugging me but now I can’t tell it’s even there. My leg doesn’t really rest on it like some people. Interior so decent, I have two teenagers and seats them comfortably. The trunk space is a little small, but I’m used to something bigger, coming from a 4runner. Overall, I’m very happy with this car. It’s stylish and sexy to drive and I own my cars for a long time so the reliability of a Lexus IS very comforting.
Great looking car, terrible to drive
On paper this car has everything: 300HP, AWD, creature comforts, and nice technology. Styling is polarizing, but I love the way the IS 350 F Sport looks. Unfortunately, all that just makes the IS 350 that much more disappointing. Somehow, Lexus has managed to make this car incredibly boring to drive. Acceleration is fine, but not great. Not a huge deal except gas mileage is no better than much more fun to drive cars by BMW or Audi. The 6 speed automatic that comes with the AWD version is sluggish and seems continuously confused as to what you want it to do. The mouse controller on the infotainment system is quirky, but not a deal breaker. It seems to have all the expected capabilities even if user friendliness isn't optimal. The Levinson sound system makes a huge difference, it's really outstanding. Unfortunately, the basic audio system is really hollow and it seems like 90% of the cars out there don't have the Levinson option installed. It was hot out when I drove this car and the ventilated seats were a nice touch. Overall the seats were comfortable and the cabin had a polished clean look to it but in terms of materials the IS 350 really needs to up its game compared to competitors. The exception is the gauge cluster which is really advanced compared to everything but the 2017 Audi all digital gauges. No car is perfect and I think I could forgive all the shortcomings of the IS 350 except for one. They put a huge hump that sticks out on the driver's side right where you put your feet when you are driving. Apparently it's part of the AWD system but it's seriously intrusive. Your leg rests and rubs against it while you're driving and it is really annoying. In such a competitive segment, I'm really surprised such an annoying design flaw hasn't been corrected after all these years. I wanted to love the IS 350, I was really excited to potentially drive away in one, but there are just too many problems for me to buy a car at this price point with so many things I find annoying.
