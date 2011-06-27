  1. Home
Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C Consumer Reviews

Love Love Love my IS 250C

MiaMia, 12/21/2016
2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6M)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Date: 12/21/16 - I purchased the car 11/20/16 and have driven it practically everyday for a month and I don't have any of the rattling noise noted by the other reviewers. The car is a 2011, has 59K miles and has had 2 leased owners prior to me purchasing it last month, so I am certain that the top has been down quite a bit; I haven't had it down yet because of the time of year here in the DMV area. The car rides extremely smooth and handles well, I can't wait until the weather changes . . . . . Praying that it continues to bring me joy for years to come.

Shame on Lexus

wohl1, 11/01/2011
8 of 19 people found this review helpful

I recently had an 08 Lexus IS, and was very satisfied. It was sold, and now have an ISC250. What a shock. A. The seals are falling off on the trunk and tearing at the doors. B. Rattles and noise are extremely annoying as well. The first week there were none, but now 6 months later, the noise is unbelievable. Shame on Lexus for allowing so many problems to occur on this vehicle. It seems they have cheapened the IS brand to make the ride harsher and by default ruined the ultra quiet ride you would expect in any Lexus vehicle. Don't get me wrong, we baby our cars, and never drive on dirt etc. So it's not like we are being excessively harsh on the car. Actually quite the opposite

Rattles,shakes,noisy

Mario Menjivar, 01/07/2016
2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Ok,I bought a Lexus IS 250c thinking is a high quality car. I should not have problems for the next ten years.i was wrong . Car makes a very annoying rattle noise from convertible top. I took the car to serramonte Lexus in Colma ,the technician said is a common problem with hard top convertibles it needs to be realingend,and put some shims to aliviate the problem,and can not guarantee it will compleatly go away. He said it will take 16 hours of labor at $175 an hour = $2,800 or more to repair.

Depends on what you want from a car

fountaindale, 09/08/2014
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a gentlemen's/lady's convertible. It's a Lexus with the requisite quality and service. It's fun to drive and can fit 4 people if required. It's not a race car but with the shift paddles it is fun to drive. The reliability has been excellent. If we get another I will go for the IS350C. The 250 has decent power but a little more would be nice. Overall, if you want a luxury convertible that doesn't drag your but on the pavement this car will do a nice job for you.

Dream convertible

Brenda, 08/14/2019
2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Beautiful white Lexus IS 250 C. Black interior. Excellent condition

