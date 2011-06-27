Used 1999 Lexus GS 400 Consumer Reviews

Love This Car GS 400 Lover , 10/04/2015 4dr Sedan 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Helped my mother purchase this car used in 2003 with about 30,000 miles on it. She decided she wanted a 2013 Lexus RX and didn't need 2 cars. We already had 3 cars including a 2013 Mustang GT 5.0 but really wanted this car too even though there are only 2 drivers in the household. We rationalized buying this car as a "loaner" for our neice if she needed transportation to and from the local JC in a couple of years. Well, guess what? She's never going to drive this car! She can drive our 1990 Toyota Celica GT that I still love too. After a good but expensive detailing this car looks almost new except for the paint chips on the front of the hood that I will be touching up today. The dealer offered my mom only $1000 trade in and Carmax only offered her $3,500 for this car, no brainer on matching the Carmax price. My wife has already claimed this car as hers even though she still loves her 2001 Infiniti QX4. It has become our go-to car for most things we do together. It's so deceptively powerful and smooth for a 16 year old car. I'm in a lot more danger of getting a speeding ticket in this car than I am in the Mustang. The Mustang holds 75 mph on the freeway pretty easily but the Lexus can get up to 90 mph if you're not paying attention. Classy, powerful, refined and reliable describe this car. We have every repair and maintenance record my mom ever did on this car and there hasn't been anything major needed on this car in the 90,000 she put on it since 2003. Expecting few things to go wrong with car on its way to 200,000. Report Abuse

An exceptionally built car Brian Theissen , 10/29/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased the GS400 from an older gentlemen in 2005 with 50K miles. The car now has over 100K miles and have not had one mechanical nor electrical issue with it. Besides the regular maintenance, i.e. new brakes, tires and oil changes - the car is as powerful as the day that I purchased it. For a car that is 10 years old the interior leather is in exceptional condition (monthly leather cleaning does help) that's more than I can say from my wife's 2006 Volvo S80 cracking leather. Overall gas mileage is unbelievable for a 300hp car, typical hwy is 28+ (75+ mph) city is around 20 mpg. This is my first Lexus and will not be my last. Report Abuse

Is that a 99 or 09? Old But New , 10/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Power and more power will be the first thing you notice. The Lexus GS400 has to be one of the most beautiful cars every made. The visual presence is striking and unique, the inside cabin is made for comfort and styling. Under the hood sleeps a V-8 that will make your head jerk back if your not careful. The transmission is very smooth to compliment the V-8. In my opinion, the 99 Lexus GS400 was produced way before it's time, lucky for me I was able to find one that has been kept in excellent condition. To find a newer car with all the same features as this one would cost a pretty penny! Report Abuse

Rarified Air Kimmy , 09/20/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my first experience with a high performance luxury car and boy what an experience. First of all the look of the car is striking. It makes me very proud to drive it. It turns heads - literally - and it's an uncommon car. My husband actually got a thumbs up from a carload full of twenty something males. That "L" has quite the mystique. But it's not "hey look at me . . ." It's subtle. The power and performance of it gives me chills sometimes. I've only had the car a few months so I cannot vouch for its mechanical soundness except I've had no problems. It has few drawbacks except the gas mileage is lousy and it takes 93 octane gas. It also has a severe blind spot problem. Report Abuse