2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Discovery Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/407.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Driver Assist Pack +$1,950
Family Pack +$3,050
21" Wheel Pack +$3,060
Blind Spot Assist Pack +$625
Cold Climate Pack +$625
Technology Pack +$1,700
Hot Climate Pack +$900
Black Exterior Pack +$600
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,340
Exterior Protection Pack +$700
Emergency Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$500
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$230
Black Wheel Protection Pack +$500
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$500
Chrome Wheel Protection Pack +$210
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$650
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,250
Convenience Pack +$940
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Meridian Sound System - 380 Watt +$350
Cooling Vents In Third Row +$220
Ebony Morzine Headliner +$275
Metal Treadplates w/Brand Name Script +$300
Keyless Entry +$550
Manual Third Row Seats +$1,200
Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddles +$100
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Heated Second Row Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline +$510
12-Way Power Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and 2-Way Manual Headrests +$700
12-Way Power Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrests +$500
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$300
Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Booster +$350
Suedecloth Steering Wheel +$700
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
Front Fog Lamps +$200
Intelligent High Beam (Auto High Beam Assist) +$250
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
Powered Tailgate +$350
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,300
21" 5 Spoke Style 5090 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,900
Tow Hitch Receiver +$650
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,100
Automatic Headlamp Levelingyes
Black Roof Rails +$800
18" Full Size Spare Wheel +$400
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$1,300
Fixed Side Step Pack +$1,200
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,100
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,100
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5089 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Silver Finish +$1,600
Headlamp Powerwash +$200
18" 5 Spoke Style 5088 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$600
20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5076 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$1,600
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature Daytime Running Lights +$850
19" 10 Spoke Style 1039 Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$800
Dimensions
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5620 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.0 in.
Length181.0 in.
Maximum payload1585 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
